SURVEY FINDS MEN SPEND UP TO SEVEN HOURS A YEAR USING BATHROOMS TO ESCAPE FROM NOISE, STRESS AND RESPONSIBILITIES





By: Home Boyz Radio



Men spend an average of up to seven hours a year lingering in bathrooms to seek quiet time away from stress and responsibilities, according to a survey commissioned by UK bathroom retailer Pebble Grey.





The poll of 1,000 British men found that many use the bathroom as a private escape, citing solitude, phone use, and brief mental breaks as primary reasons.





The survey found that nearly one-third of men intentionally retreat to the bathroom for alone time, while 23 percent described it as a personal “safe place.” Respondents reported that only one in ten bathroom visits went uninterrupted, with men experiencing an average of 171 interruptions per year, reinforcing the bathroom’s role as one of the few lockable spaces in the home.





Researchers conducting the survey also found that 45 percent of men said finding time to themselves was difficult, and 25 percent said their partner did not fully understand how busy or stressed they felt.

Another 25 percent reported they “wouldn’t know how they’d cope” without these bathroom breaks, highlighting the behavior as a coping mechanism rather than a habit of convenience.





A spokesperson for Pebble Grey said the findings reflect broader pressures of modern life, noting that the bathroom has become a socially acceptable space for brief withdrawal.

“We all need a little time to ourselves to switch off,” the spokesperson said, adding that bathrooms now function as “sanctuaries” for many people.

