Suspect charged in White House dinner attack, images show breach past security





U.S. Attorney Pirro has released images showing the alleged gunman rushing past security during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner incident.





The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, is facing three federal charges, including attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a weapon during a violent crime.





The images raise serious questions over security protocols, as investigators continue to examine how the suspect managed to breach defenses at a high-profile event.