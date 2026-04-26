

Suspect in White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting has been identified as Allen.





He is from Torrance, California, the police have revealed.



Police believe Allen was a guest at the Washington Hilton.





Meanwhile, it is being reported that President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and his Cabinet members are all safe.





Here are the facts we know right now:



– Suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a Caltech engineering graduate from Torrance, California, checked in as a guest at the hotel.



– Allen armed himself with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives before charging a security checkpoint.

– One Secret Service agent was shot but is stable thanks to a protective vest. President Trump and attendees were quickly evacuated with no other injuries reported.



– Allen acted alone and is in custody, with no ongoing threat to the public.

– DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro filed three federal charges: two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.



– Arraignment is set for Monday in federal district court.



Sources:

Mario Nawfal on X (April 2026 report)

DC US Attorney’s Office charging details