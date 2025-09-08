SUSPECTED MENTAL PATIENT MÜRDERS TWO GRANDFATHERS IN GRÜESOME ATTACK



LUSAKA



Police in Chilenje have recorded a gruesome case of mürder involving a 25-year-old suspected mental patient who allegedly kïlled his two grandfathers in Shantumbu under Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha’s area.





Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, 2025.





The suspect, identified as Lazarous Nanduba, is accused of murdering his 74-year-old grandfather Thomas Nanduba and another elder relative, Thomas Longwe, aged 73. According to police, the suspect further attempted to set the bodies on fire.





Facts of the matter indicate that on September 4, the suspect’s father, Chris Nanduba, 49, had reported his son’s violent behavior to Shantumbu Police Post. Lazarous was detained but continued to exhibit violent conduct while in custody.





On September 5, police released him into the custody of his father, who took him to Chinama Mental Hospital, where he received treatment before being discharged.





However, on the evening of September 6, around 20:00 hours, Lazarous allegedly followed his two grandfathers, demanding to be taken to his father, accusing them of not feeding him well. The two elders set off with him but never returned home.





The following morning, September 7, passersby discovered their bodies, partially burnt and disfigured after being attacked by dogs. Police rushed to the scene and retrieved the remains, which were later deposited at the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.





The suspect has since been apprehended and remains in custody as investigations continue.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service has expressed sadness over the incident and appealed to the public to ensure mental health patients are kept under proper care and supervision to avoid similar tragedies.