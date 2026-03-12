SUSPECTED UPND AND PF CADRES CLASH AHEAD OF YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS IN CHIPATA





Clashes erupted this morning at Chipata’s Kapata Bus Station ahead of Youth Day celebrations as suspected UPND and PF cadres reportedly threw stones at each other causing panic and disrupting normal activities in the area.





Police quickly moved in and maintained a strong presence to restore calm.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba or representatives from the political parties involved are yet to issue an official statements on the matter.

More details to follow as the story develops.



KBN TV