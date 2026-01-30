SUV with Trump flag plows into girl participating in anti-ICE school protest

Chaos struck at an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement student protest at a school in Fremont, Nebraska, when an SUV with a Trump flag attached to it struck a girl participating in the demonstration.

According to News Channel Nebraska, “Dozens of students were part of the protest and were holding signs and chanting. A boy, who appeared to be high-school aged, parked his SUV with the flag in front of the school, got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the protesters. He then got back into the SUV, revved the engine and drove forward. A girl, who appears to be a student, was standing several feet in front of the vehicle, facing it and holding a sign toward the car. The driver accelerated and hit the protester, casting her to the side.”

The boy driving the SUV “stopped briefly as a school administrator approached, then drove away from the scene,” the report continued.

The girl who was struck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but “was alert, talking and smiling while interacting with first responders.”

Anti-ICE protests have erupted all over the country as crackdowns on immigrants and those advocating for them have grown more brutal and violent.

The epicenter of this clash has been in Minneapolis, where federal agents fanned the flames when they fatally shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Another major protest broke out this week at the child detention facility in Dilley, Texas, where a Minneapolis boy had been transported; state troopers were brought in to try to control the demonstrators there.