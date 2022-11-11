SVEN BELIEVES HIS NON FOOTBALLING STATEMENT WAS MISUNDERSTOOD

“Yes I have applied for the Chipolopolo job because there is great talent and a bright future for football…. That was my opinion that was misunderstood. I said Zambia was not a footballing nation because of their traditional 4-4-2 formation. Playing long balls, that’s not how you win titles. Football is now modern and you need to play a passive game,” (Times of Zambia)

=== Sven Vandebroeck ===

Former Chipolopolo coach