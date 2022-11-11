SVEN BELIEVES HIS NON FOOTBALLING STATEMENT WAS MISUNDERSTOOD
“Yes I have applied for the Chipolopolo job because there is great talent and a bright future for football…. That was my opinion that was misunderstood. I said Zambia was not a footballing nation because of their traditional 4-4-2 formation. Playing long balls, that’s not how you win titles. Football is now modern and you need to play a passive game,” (Times of Zambia)
=== Sven Vandebroeck ===
Former Chipolopolo coach
Yes, it matters which nationality a Zambian coach must be! Of course, it should be a Zambian!!
The contest should just be between Honour Janza and Wedson Nyirenda, period!
Why should the Nation require a foreign football coach just, 58 years after colonial independence?
What is the Country to lose if it doesn’t retain a foreign coach? How many trophies has Zambia won using foreign coaches?
Shouldn’t the solution for National success essentially Start with Talent Identification and National Selection of players? Let National selection of players begin at the grassroots – Districts, Provincial and then National Selection!
Let there be Local Coaches!!!