Sweet friendship between female besties turn sour after one marries the uncle

A SWEET friendship for two Lusaka besties has turned sour after one them got married to the friends uncle.





It was heard in court that Martha Mutuswa, a 31, year old Muslim of Lusaka’s Mandevu compound had been friends with Emily NC’ube, an Adventist believer aged 38, also of the same compound for a long time, regardless of their religious paths, sharing each other’s secrets and a strong bond.





But with time, their friendship started falling apart.



This was after Emily married Martha’s uncle and automatically became her best friend’s aunt.





Unfortunately, the family relations divided the two friends as Emily began to suspect Martha of having an affair with her husband.



This led to the suing of Emily in the Matero local court by her former bestie cum niece, Martha, for the offence of defamation of character, alleging that she called her a prostitute.





It reported that Emily was not the only one that sparked a light of hatred as Martha also suddenly grew out of love for her former friend and began to say that she was not good enough for her uncle.



Martha’s sentiments gained her entire family’s support as her mother and sisters supported her and went against Emily.





One day, through a phone call, Emily is said to have insulted Martha, her sister and entire family calling them a family of prostitutes who sleep with each other in the family.



“Just continue sleeping with each other. That is why you sleep with your own uncle,” Emily was cited in the recording as she was sure that her former bestie was sleeping with her husband.





While Emily was alone at court, Martha had her mother, who is the elder sister to the man of the match, and also, her younger sister. All for the motion against Emily.



But despite the firm allegations, Martha denied ever seeing her uncle in his Adam suit, contrary to what Emily perceived.





After all was said, Magistrate Lewis Mumba adjourned the matter to January 3 next year and ordered that Emily’s husband appeared before court to testify if at all he was enjoying the two ladies.



"It's like you two have a long history together and know each other's secrets. But the court will not pass a judgment in this matter today but will request that Emily's husband appears in court too so that the court can hear what he has to say on this matter," reiterated Magistrate Mumba…



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba December 26, 2024