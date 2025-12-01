‘Sweet memories’: Connie Ferguson remembers Shona on their wedding anniversary

Connie and Shona Ferguson shared a timeless love that inspired many people across Africa. Their bond carried warmth, joy, and deep respect. Fans admired their unity because it felt natural and full of grace. The couple built a powerful legacy that blended family, faith, and creativity.

Their best days reflected laughter, shared dreams, and unwavering support. They moved through life as true partners who celebrated every milestone together. Their love glowed brightly and uplifted everyone around them. Today, Connie continues to honour that bond with heartfelt devotion and beautiful memories.

Connie Ferguson remembers Shona on their wedding anniversary

Connie marked their wedding anniversary with emotion and gratitude. She shared a touching tribute that honoured Shona and her late mother. Connie spoke about their wedding day with warmth and gentle pride.

She remembered their love as rare, beautiful, and worth celebrating forever. She said, “Sweet sweet memories,” as she reflected on their special date. Connie described Shona as her king and eternal love. She thanked him for everything and promised to keep honouring their bond.

She also remembered her mother with deep affection. Connie called them her angels and celebrated their lasting presence. She said they live on because she remembers them. The message carried love, strength, and heartfelt remembrance.

Fans react

After Connie Ferguson shared a post on Instagram, remembering her late husband, Shona, on their wedding anniversary, fans cherished it.

@Redi Tlhabi “We love you. We celebrate you and delight in your joy and courage. Seeing you thrive is comforting. Cheers to your special loves, we remember them with you and say a prayer for your continued healing. May your loved ones continue to rest in God’s ample bosom”

@Cynthia Wakonyo “Sending you hugs from Kenya 🇰🇪 our dear Connie 🫂💜”

@Biji | Couture Designer “What a beautiful memory 😍😍😍 I remember your wedding day like it was yesterday ❤️❤️❤️”

@Neo Mpshe “Our Father , Papa rona , Vader …original OG’s . What a beautiful memory@connie_ferguson .May his soul through the mercy of God , rest in continuous peace.❤️💯”