By Given Mutinta

SYMBOLISM OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA’S VESTMENTS AT THE DEC OFFICES



When Archbishop Dr Alick Banda presented himself at the offices of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), his choice of attire went beyond mere personal preference; it constituted a deliberate sartorial statement.





His ensemble, comprising a black cassock with red piping and buttons, a fuchsia zucchetto, sunglasses, and a large gold pectoral cross contributed to a narrative of resilience, spiritual authority, and perhaps even defiance against perceived external pressure.





The black cassock is the foundational garment of the Catholic clergy, signifying humility, dedication, and separation from secular vanity. However, the addition of red piping and buttons elevates this symbolism. In the hierarchy of the Church, red is historically associated with cardinals, symbolizing their readiness to shed blood for the faith, though this colour scheme is also used by some archbishops to denote their high status within the local hierarchy or as a mark of distinction. By wearing this enhanced version of the cassock, Archbishop Banda projected an image not merely of a priest, but of a seasoned leader standing firm. In the context of an investigation, the red subtly imply martyrdom or persecution, positioning the religious institution as under duress from secular forces.





The zucchetto, or skullcap, is a direct indicator of rank. While cardinals wear scarlet and bishops wear purple or violet, the use of fuchsia, or a very bright magenta, demands attention. This vibrant colour contrasts sharply with the sombre black, ensuring visibility. It announces his episcopal rank unmistakably.





Furthermore, the large gold pectoral cross, suspended on a substantial chain, is perhaps the most potent symbol. The pectoral cross signifies his role as a shepherd, bearing the cross of Christ. Its size and material gold emphasize the enduring, transcendent nature of his spiritual mandate, suggesting that the issues being investigated are secondary to his divine commission. When standing before secular investigators, the cross asserts a higher moral and spiritual jurisdiction.





The inclusion of sunglasses in this formal, semi-liturgical ensemble adds a layer of modern, perhaps even guarded, engagement. Sunglasses serve to obscure the eyes, traditionally considered the windows to the soul. In a highly publicized event, this element introduces an aura of inscrutability and psychological protection. It suggests that while he is physically present to comply with legal procedure, his internal reaction and focus remain private and inaccessible to the inquisitors or the media observing the event. It signals control over his own emotional presentation in a vulnerable situation.





Thus, Archbishop Dr Banda’s choice of dress when visiting the DEC offices was a masterclass in symbolic communication. The black and red cassock asserted hierarchical status and implied steadfastness; the fuchsia zucchetto and gold cross reinforced his spiritual mandate; and the sunglasses provided a necessary psychological shield. In a setting designed for secular inquiry, the vestments served to sanctify the space, project institutional strength, and clearly delineate the boundaries between temporal law and spiritual authority.





The entire assemblage was a carefully constructed performance designed to manage public perception and assert ecclesiastical dignity under pressure.