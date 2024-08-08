Syndicate of criminals financing Jay Banda

…Kabimba challenges Government to find his financers



Says their broad scheme is to cause anarchy in the country

ECONOMIC Front Party (EFP) president, Wynter Kabimba says the Government should find the network that is funding fugitive Petauke Central Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanual Jay Banda’s activities.



And the opposition leader says the Petauke lawmaker is being funded by a syndicate of criminals whose broad scheme is to cause anarchy in the country.



Addressing the press, Mr. Kabimba said it was unfortunate that some sections of society were opposed to the prosecution of the Petauke lawmaker who had clearly committed a number of crimes against citizens when the Patriotic Front (PF) was in office.



“Jay Jay Banda is not alone in this whole thing. I do not believe that he jumped through the window as it is being claimed. My view is that he was actually aided and walked out of the hospital door. Who paid for his way out.



“The question is, what is the motive of those that are behind Jay Jay Banda’s activities. Government should find the network that is funding him,” he said.

Mr. Kabimba said the UPND should not be apologetic about making citizens account for the crimes that have been committed.

“In fact Zambians must be happy that they have a government that is making people to account for their wrong doing. Those whos are supporting Banda do they know how the family of the man he almost burnt and urinated in the mouth are feeling?” he said.



He has since challenged the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu to tell the nation who has been financing the Petauke lawmaker including his escape from lawful custody.

“That is the role of intelligence they must tell the nation who is funding all these activities? UPND should wake up. They are running a country and not a church organisation,” he said.



He said those that offend society must be arrested and prosecuted accordingly regardless of their status in society.

“And those who are arrested they can’t be prosecuted from the hotel. They must be in prison. UPND should protect us and the country,” he said.