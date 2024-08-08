Syndicate of criminals financing Jay Banda
…Kabimba challenges Government to find his financers
Says their broad scheme is to cause anarchy in the country
ECONOMIC Front Party (EFP) president, Wynter Kabimba says the Government should find the network that is funding fugitive Petauke Central Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanual Jay Banda’s activities.
And the opposition leader says the Petauke lawmaker is being funded by a syndicate of criminals whose broad scheme is to cause anarchy in the country.
Addressing the press, Mr. Kabimba said it was unfortunate that some sections of society were opposed to the prosecution of the Petauke lawmaker who had clearly committed a number of crimes against citizens when the Patriotic Front (PF) was in office.
“Jay Jay Banda is not alone in this whole thing. I do not believe that he jumped through the window as it is being claimed. My view is that he was actually aided and walked out of the hospital door. Who paid for his way out.
“The question is, what is the motive of those that are behind Jay Jay Banda’s activities. Government should find the network that is funding him,” he said.
Mr. Kabimba said the UPND should not be apologetic about making citizens account for the crimes that have been committed.
“In fact Zambians must be happy that they have a government that is making people to account for their wrong doing. Those whos are supporting Banda do they know how the family of the man he almost burnt and urinated in the mouth are feeling?” he said.
He has since challenged the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu to tell the nation who has been financing the Petauke lawmaker including his escape from lawful custody.
“That is the role of intelligence they must tell the nation who is funding all these activities? UPND should wake up. They are running a country and not a church organisation,” he said.
He said those that offend society must be arrested and prosecuted accordingly regardless of their status in society.
“And those who are arrested they can’t be prosecuted from the hotel. They must be in prison. UPND should protect us and the country,” he said.
I adopt this write up as mine. Please police and UPND, treat a criminal from Chibolya and from Ibex the same Please Please. Why would you have 5 people on government payroll guard a criminal when there are already soo many facilities for the criminals. Aaaah its not fair that my tax should be used that way Please, when I stop paying tax then you come and close my business noooo
100% Support
The UPND running the country like a Church? I think Mr Kabimba is living in a different Zambia? I wonder If what has been happening to Jay Jay Banda is how churches treat people! How would you like the honourable MP to be treated? To be hanged with his b*lls on a police tree or what?
What a decent Government does when a citizen has committed an offence is , investigate the alleged offence, get the evidence, charge and arrest the suspect, take him to court, conduct the trial( if the offence is bailable, give the suspect bail) secure the conviction, and mete out the punishment as per the penal code.
It is simple and straight forward..
Not the charade we are being treated to under this government. Everything it’s Mingalatos.. Everything is politics.
Is it so difficult to charge Hon Banda, and take him to court if he indeed is a serial criminal? Talking about financiers is nonsense..This man has been treated with inhuman cruelty, and people are tired..