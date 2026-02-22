EDITORIAL



SYSTEM RIGGED AGAINST ZAMBIAN BUSINESSES



It ajs become a new song among politicians; making Zambians dollar millionaires and billionaires is almost an impossible task.





But this is far harder to do than said.



This is because the wealth structure of our country is rigged to celebrate, benefit foreigners and foreign entities while systematically destroying local businesses through various schemes including shaming, arrests, denialism and shutting doors to opportunities for them.





Take for example Government procurement.



The Zambian government spends over US$3 billion annually on procuring goods and services, with public procurement estimated to range between 10% and 12% of the country’s GDP.





This expenditure represents approximately 37% to 40% of the national budget, covering large-scale acquisitions such as fertilizer, fuel, and infrastructure projects.





Sadly these monies benefit foreigners and foreign entities.



If Zambia had a policy to place Zambians first, it would translate to direct benefits to Zambians.





Therefore, the call by Golden Party Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe to reform the procurement process to benefit Zambians and make billionaires, is a just call.



Although projects of over $25 million are expected to use open bidding, while smaller amounts are advertised via local, often electronic, platforms, this entire system is rigged to avoid open and transparent processes and terms and conditions are designed in a way that a Zambian businessman or entrepreneur cannot match or benefit from the process.





Further it requires that key economic sectors should benefit local and Indigenous businesses including mining, tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and natural resource management, which must demonstrate national stewardship, are all, sadly run by foreigners or foreign entities.





Additionally high-growth areas such as digital trade, infrastructure development, and arts/creative industries, are ran by outsiders





Unless a government designs and craft policies that support local businesses and targeted progressive procurement policies, it is folly to assume that Zambians will just wake up and become billionaires.





Infact a few Zambians that have survived this extremely hostile business environment,are constantly attacked, villified, scandalized and a systematic approach is set up to destroy them so that the status quo prevails.