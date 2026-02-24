T.I. Fires Off Explosive Diss Track at 50 Cent as Feud Turns Deeply Personal

The escalating feud between hip-hop heavyweights T.I. and 50 Cent has taken a dramatic turn, with T.I. issuing a stern warning for his family to be left out of the ongoing clash.What began as tension over a proposed Verzuz battle has now spiraled into a war of words and records with T.I. dropping a fiery diss track aimed squarely at his longtime rival.



In the explosive song, T.I. accuses 50 Cent of avoiding the highly anticipated Verzuz showdown, branding him a “keyboard warrior” and even suggesting damaging allegations that challenge 50’s street credibility. The track includes a bold claim that he possesses paperwork from prison allegedly mentioning 50’s name a statement likely to intensify the already heated standoff.

The friction reportedly started after T.I. claimed that 50 had privately agreed to a Verzuz battle but backed out once talks went public. Instead of confirming the event, 50 took to social media with jokes and memes, choosing to troll rather than step into the musical arena.

But things escalated further when 50 Cent allegedly posted an image of T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, making remarks about her appearance. That move prompted a sharp response from T.I.’s son, King Harris, who stepped into the fray defending his mother and warning 50 to leave family members out of the dispute.

What started as industry shade over a potential Verzuz clash has now turned intensely personal, drawing in family members and raising the stakes beyond social media banter.

With both camps standing firm and reputations on the line, the hip-hop world is now watching closely waiting to see whether 50 Cent responds with his own track or continues the battle online.

One thing is certain: this beef is far from over.