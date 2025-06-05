T-Pain Plans To Retire From Music

Legendary performer T-Pain is planning to retire from music. The singer recently shared a video on his social media saying he has a ‘big decision’ to make together with his family.

“I gave you all everything for 20 years…I’m grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride. Right now I just need some time to think about what’s next and what’s best for me,” the Buy Me A Drinker composer wrote.

The award-winning artiste is known for some top pop rap tracks of the 2000s and has inspired many contemporary acts. He has been releasing some new music for a while and has his streaming service known as Twitch working for him.

In March this year, he explained why he had resorted to using commercial flight instead of a private jet. He shared a video of himself on a commercial flight, attracting mixed reactions from social media users.

“To take a private jet from Atlanta to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000 and y’all are asking me [why I fly commercial]…If it don’t make dollars it don’t make sense! He said, laughing, in a video posted to his X account.

While some followers poked fun at him, others praised his financial prudence. Some people also gave unsolicited financial advice.

“This is why you stay rich & wealthy, my friend—because most people don’t understand financial literacy. Wealth isn’t just about making money, it’s about knowing what to do with it,” a follower wrote.

“To be fair though, you could buy one and then rent it out to people. Then it would be making money for you,” another added.

The Grammy-winning artist, rose to fame with many chart-topping songs but is said to have faced financial difficulty due to poor spending habits.

His financial challenges were said to have stemmed from poor decisions such as bad real estate investments, extravagant spending on luxury cars and jewelry, and trusting the wrong people with his money management.

That notwithstanding, he has diversified his income streams beyond music. In 2022, he expanded into the restaurant industry, emphasizing his commitment to putting money in ventures he was passionate about.