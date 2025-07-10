Taiwan army is getting ready for action, showcase their newly acquired fire power of M1A2T Abrams tanks

Taiwan’s army is showcasimg he firepower of its U.S.-sourced M1A2T Abrams tanks during live-fire exercises in Hsinchu County as part of the annual Han Kuang military drills.

Four M1A2T tanks were demonstrated maneuvering across a mud-choked training ground, firing at moving and static targets.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te observed the exercises, emphasizing that each increase in military capability enhances national security.

The M1A2T, a customized variant of the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams, is equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun, advanced fire control systems, and a jungle green camouflage suited for Taiwan’s terrain.

These tanks, the first new ones Taiwan has received in nearly 30 years, are part of a 2019 $2 billion deal for 108 units, with 38 delivered in December 2024.

42 is has been taken in June 2025, and the remaining 28 is said to be available for pick up by 2026.

They are primarily deployed in northern Taiwan to bolster coastal and capital defense against potential Chinese amphibious landings