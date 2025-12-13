🇹🇼 TAIWAN IS DYING AND IT’S NOT THE WAR THAT WILL KILL IT



Forget Chinese invasion scenarios. Taiwan is collapsing from within and no one wants to say it out loud. The real existential threat isn’t missiles from Beijing. It’s the fact that Taiwanese couples simply aren’t having kids.





In November 2025, Taiwan recorded nearly twice as many deaths as births. Again. It’s the 23rd consecutive month of population decline. The birth rate has plunged to just 0.89 children per woman, one of the lowest on Earth. And it’s fast approaching 0.87, the all-time low.





If you’re not alarmed, you should be.



Demographics are destiny. Without people, there is no economy. No military. No innovation. No tax base. No future.





By the end of this year, Taiwan will officially become a super-aged society, with one in five citizens over 65. That means skyrocketing healthcare costs, a shrinking workforce, and a rapidly collapsing welfare state. The burden on young Taiwanese will be crushing and the incentive to have families even lower.





This is not unique to Taiwan, but it’s particularly lethal for a country surrounded by existential threats. You cannot defend a nation if you don’t have enough people to fill the ranks or pay for the defense.





Why is this happening? The reasons are everywhere. Delayed marriage, unaffordable housing, cultural stagnation, skyrocketing costs of living, and a pervasive sense that the future isn’t worth investing in. Even with government subsidies of $3,200 per child, people aren’t buying it. Former health minister Chen Shih-chung said it bluntly. The problem isn’t easing the burden of parenthood. It’s eliminating it.





Until that changes, Taiwan is headed for demographic suicide.



And here’s the kicker. No foreign power needs to invade Taiwan if it dies off naturally. What bullets and bombs could not achieve, birthrates will.





The same demographic time bomb is ticking in much of the West. Taiwan is just ahead of the curve.



Ignore the warning signs at your own peril.



Source: Newsweek