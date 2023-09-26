Take Time To Educate Yourself On LGBTQIA, Before You Argue From Ignorance – These People Are Human, Let’s Accept Them- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



TAKE TIME TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ON LGBTQIA, BEFORE YOU ARGUE FROM IGNORANCE – THESE PEOPLE ARE HUMAN, LET’S ACCEPT THEM

A good number of people that speak negatively, and at times diabolical, do so from ignorance. I urge you to do a bit of research around this subject, so that you can engage from an informed position.

Firstly, let’s ask this question, “Is sex orientation a choice or natural?”.

A number of research have been done and results show that sexual orientation is likely caused partly by biological factors that start before birth.

However, it is not clear what causes those biological factors, which in my view, is part of God’s plan, like we have people born with different physical features.

Can a person change his or her sexual orientation?

People don’t decide who they’re attracted to, and therapy, treatment, or persuasion won’t change a person’s sexual orientation.

Of course there are people that have chosen to pretend to either be heterosexual or otherwise, for various reasons, but they remain with their natural sexual orientation.

However, it is possible for ones desires and attractions to shift to the other side, due to experience, eg a woman who is brutally raped by men may hate men and feel secure being in another woman’s arms and allow herself to be fiddled for sexual pleasure.

This is called “fluidity.” Many people, including sex researchers and scientists, believe that sexual orientation is like a scale with entirely gay on one end and entirely straight on the other. Lots of people would be not on the far ends, but somewhere in the middle.

What is the danger of accepting LGBTQIA in our society?

As it stands, the danger is negligible in accepting them, however, the risk is very high on the other side.

Firstly, LGBTQIA people don’t force anyone to be like them, because as a matter of fact, they can’t, because sexual orientation is natural.

It is possible for LGBTQIA to be attracted to a straight person, but all you have to do is politely turn them down, instead of going about scandalizing them.

Usually when this happen, LGBTQIA people are abused and treated like outcasts. In some cases they are even violently abused. Which is why laws must be there to protect them, just like we have laws protecting women and children, because they are in the minority and therefore vulnerable.

On the other hand, if a heterosexual man proposes to a LGBTQIA woman and she refuses, the man will not back-off but insist and in some cases exposes her abuse.

The point is, why can’t we have a situation where LGBTQIA just come out as they are and we respect it other than them hiding.

Should Zambia legalize gay marriages?

I think that would be too much of a shock to our society, let’s leave that aside, but at least, let’s give them respect and rights to be who they are instead of treating them like outcasts.

MAY THE RECORD SHOW THAT, THIS IS MY PERSONAL OPINION, I AM NOT FORCING ANYONE TO ADOPT IT, NEITHER AM I ASKING ANYONE TO BE ENGAGED IN LGBTQIA ACTIVITIES.