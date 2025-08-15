TAKEAWAYS FROM APPROVED THE UPGRADING OF CHIKANKATA-KASAMU & SAMFYA-KASABA ROAD TO BITUMINOUS STANDARD BY THE GOVERNMENT





1. Two major road projects approved — The Government has signed contracts for the rehabilitation of the D387 road from T1 to Chikankata in Southern Province and the upgrading of the Samfya–Kasaba road via Lubwe in Luapula Province.





2. Substantial investment — The Chikankata road will cost ZMW 369 million, while the Samfya–Kasaba project, including township roads in Lubwe, will cost ZMW 940 million.





3. Nationwide infrastructure commitment — Minister Charles L. Milupi stated that the works demonstrate the New Dawn Government’s dedication to improving road infrastructure across Zambia.





4. Economic benefits expected — The upgraded roads are expected to enhance travel efficiency, reduce travel times, and stimulate economic activity in the affected regions.





5. Presidential project principles — Contractors have been urged to follow President Hichilema’s “Right Pricing, Right Quality, and Right Time of Completion” guidelines.





6. Quick project commencement — The contractor, CCECC Managing Director Jacques Liao, confirmed that both projects will start within 14 days.





7. Local collaboration promised — CCECC pledged to work closely with local communities to ensure quality and lasting results.





8. Parliamentary support and community appreciation — Chikankata MP Jacqueline Sabao praised the Government for addressing the long-standing pleas of residents and thanked the community for its patience.





9. Historic milestone for Luapula — Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Peter Kapala highlighted that the Samfya–Kasaba road has not been maintained since independence, making its rehabilitation a landmark development.



TF