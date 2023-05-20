By Veronica Mwale

Kitwe -20th May,2023

TALK ABOUT US OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS AND NOT THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT- KITWE MAYOR TOLD OFF LIVE ON CAMERA BY HON MATAMBO



Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo yesterday told off Kitwe Mayor Mphasa Mwaya live on camera to play with them or any other individuals but not the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema.



Hon Matambo took advantage of the courtesy call he made on her to react what was reported in some sections of the media, WhatsApp groups as well as on the internet where she was allegedly quoted to have said that she hoped the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema resigned after the press conference he held at State House on 18th May ,2023.



The Copperbelt Minister made it clear in black and white that he was very disappointed with the Kitwe mayor’s remarks.

” I’m really very disappointed in you ,I hope it is not true ,but if it is true that you said those things I’m disappointed to be honest with you .” Hon Matambo told the Mayor.



He further said that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to develop the country and work with anyone regardless of which party one belongs to .



And a Blubbering Ms Mphasa Mwaya who seemed to have been caught-napping at the turn of events responded that at no point did she mentioned the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema,but however, confirmed to have released a press statement in her capacity as a member of Patriotic Front (PF) member of central committee and not as a mayor.



She was at pain to justify the statement she allegedly authored which is now in public domain.

While all this was happening, United Party for National Development ( UPND) Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman Mr Wallen Hinyama held a Press briefing at UPND Kitwe District office where he gave a timely advise to Kitwe Mayor that she should find something of value rather than attacking the Head of State who is doing so much to rebuild Zambia,a country that was left almost grounded operationally with nothing ticking!



The Copperbelt UPND Youth Chairman took a swipe at the mayor further advising her to find a husband so that she can learn good morals as a woman.



Mr Hinyama also accused the mayor of frustrating the efforts the government is making in the way she is running the council chamber and allegedly assembles street kids and other vulnerable members of community to embarrass the Head of State each time he is in the district.

” It is unacceptable that the mayor is demeaning the works of UPND government when she is continuously commissioning CDF projects that are being funded by the same government .



Meanwhile,UPND Kitwe district Youth Chairman Bowas Kapata directed UPND youths not to allow the Kitwe Mayor any where near attending presidential functions because she has declared herself an enemy of the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

CIC PRESS TEAM