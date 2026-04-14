TALK, NOT WAR: U.S. & IRAN SET FOR ROUND TWO SHOWDOWN



Diplomacy is back on the fast track as the United States and Iran prepare for a second round of high-stakes talks as early as Thursday, with Islamabad and Geneva emerging as potential venues.





Despite claims the first meeting had “failed,” insiders say the rapid push for follow-up negotiations tells a very different story. Pakistan is активно lobbying to host again, eager to position itself at the heart of a breakthrough moment.





Officials stress the initial talks were never meant to deliver instant results. Instead, they were the opening move in a longer diplomatic game. As one Pakistani source put it, this is “an ongoing process, not a one-off.”





With tensions still high, the quick return to the table suggests both sides see value in dialogue raising hopes that steady engagement could succeed where past efforts have stalled.