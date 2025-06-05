Talks between Ivory Coast and US to establish a drone base successful as US aims to counter Russia and China’s growing influence in Africa

The United States is in advanced discussions with Ivory Coast to establish a drone base in the country.

Reports says they main intention is primarily to address rising security threats in West Africa, particularly from jihadist groups in the Sahel region.

The United States also aimed to counter the recent growing influence of Russia and China in the continent.

These talks follow the U.S. withdrawal from Niger in March 2024, prompted by a coup that disrupted its military presence there.

The proposed drone facility is not a traditional military base but a technological platform for advanced drone operations.

If they succeed with their intention, they will be focusing on aerial surveillance and intelligence sharing.

Initial proposals suggested a site near Korhogo in northern part of Ivory Coast, but the Ivorian government rejected this location, instead approving the use of part of an existing air force base in Bouake.