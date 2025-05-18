Tambatamba Appoints Boards for 3 Institutions



Minister of Labour and Social Security BRENDA TAMBATAMBA has appointed SHIPANGO MUTETO as board Chairperson and board of trustees of the National Pensions Scheme Authority -NAPSA.





Other board members include NELSON MWALE, MYRA MARA, BLAKE MULALA, CHILAO MUTESA, AKAPELWA IMWIKO, BRENDA PHIRI, GABRIEL MWAMI and ANTHONY DUMINGU.





In a statement issued to ZNBC News, Ms. TAMBATAMBA said the board is composed of professionals who bring balance and blend of wealth skills in the authority.



She says the board also includes the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities to positively contribute to development through positive investment.





And Ms. TAMBATAMBA has also appointed EMMANUEL MBAMBIKO as Chairperson for the Workers Compensation and Control Board of Directors.



Others members include HARRISON CHIBANDA, CHIMUKA CHIJIKWA, EMMA KAPUTO, JOY BEENE, MUYAWA KABISA, VICTOR CHIKALANGA, PATRICK CHOLWE and NJEKWA MALAMA.





Ms. TAMBATAMBA has tasked the board to ensure that workers’ challenges are addressed in time.



And further, Ms TAMBATAMBA has appointed GRACE CHIBWA, as Chairperson of the Occupational Health and Safety Board of directors.





Other members include FRED BANDA, GEORGE MUKOSIKU MARGRET MUKENGS, DIANA MWEWA, DERICK NTALASHA, and CHARLES MWINUNA, PRITCHARD MUKUWA, MOBWA SITENA and MARTHA CHAKULIMBA.



Credit : ZNBC