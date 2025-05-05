TAME INSOLENT CHABINGA, HH URGED



…as Brian Mundubile warns that the misconduct of Chabinga against diplomats in the name of the UPND has the real danger of straining Zambia’s diplomatic ties with other countries



By GIDEON NYENDWA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should immediately term Robert Chabinga, whose threats of unspecified reprisals against foreign diplomats accredited to Zambia and their families, including their children have the potential to place Zambia’s diplomatic relations with other countries not only into jeopardy but also in precarious position, Brian Mundubile has advised.





Mr Mundubile, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament has also challenged the UPND government to disown Mr Chabinga’s threats and distance itself from threats to avoid the perception that in fact, government has approved his attacks against diplomats.





He said in an interview that the silence over the diplomatic gaff by Mr Chabinga, who is an alliance partner of the ruling party, would be construed that both President Hichilema and his government were complicit to the threats.



Mr Mundubile described the remarks as baseless, reckless, and harmful to the country’s longstanding diplomatic ties.





He said there is no evidence to support Mr Chabinga’s claims, calling them a desperate bid to stay politically relevant.



“President Edgar Lungu made it clear that there’s nothing sinister about Plan B. It is just a political strategy,” Mr Mundubile said.





“There is no need for the UPND, through Chabinga, to panic and sponsor such statements. Zambia has always enjoyed solid support from its cooperating partners.”



Mr Mundubile, who is the PF national chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs under the Tonse Alliance, labelled Mr Chabinga’s attacks on diplomats as insulting and unpatriotic.





He warned that since Mr Chabinga is affiliated with the UPND alliance, his statements are likely to be perceived as being made on behalf of the ruling party, a perception that could seriously damage the country’s foreign relations.



Mr Mundubile also dismissed Mr Chabinga’s claim of commanding support from 31 Members of Parliament, joking that it may have been a slip of the tongue, suggesting he meant “3 plus 1.”





“In UPND, to gain acceptance, you must carry with you sweet lies. That’s what Chabinga is doing – telling stories to impress his new alliance partners,” he said, branding the Mafinga lawmaker an “amateur in politics.”



He assured Zambia’s international partners that the country remains committed to diplomacy and cooperation.





“These are not the views of reasonable citizens. Only an unreasonable and ungrateful person would say what Chabinga said,” Mr Mundubile added.



(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)