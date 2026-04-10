Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan Orders Ministers and Top Officials to Travel in a Single Bus to Slash Fuel Costs

In a bold austerity move amid rising global fuel prices and shortages linked to Middle East tensions, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed government ministers and senior officials to abandon individual luxury vehicles and travel together in one bus during official trips.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday, April 😎 at a swearing-in ceremony in Chamwino State House, Dodoma, President Hassan announced the measure starts with her own office.

“From now on, wherever I go, all officials will travel together in one bus… to cut fuel consumption,” she said.

Her presidential convoy — traditionally massive, often exceeding 30 vehicles including luxury SUVs and heavy police escort — will now be trimmed significantly: limited to her vehicle, police escort, and one backup car. All accompanying officials must share a single bus.

The President also urged ministries and public institutions to:

Reduce non-essential travel

Cut overall fuel consumption

Adopt similar cost-saving practices

She described the global oil crisis as a “worldwide challenge” affecting many countries, not just Tanzania, and called for discipline in the use of public resources.

This dramatic step signals a shift toward fiscal prudence as fuel shortages bite across parts of Africa due to international conflicts and price spikes.

The directive has already sparked widespread discussion online and in regional media, with many praising it as a symbolic and practical example of leadership by example.

More updates to follow as the policy rolls out.