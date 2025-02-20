TANZANIAN MAN SUES NEIGHBOR FOR FAILURE TO IMPREGNATE HIS WIFE AFTER BEING PAID



In Dar-es-Salaam, a Tanzanian Court is yet to decide on a viral case where a man willingly hired his neighbor, to dismantle his wife for the sake of having a child.





Information reaching Zambia is that a Darius Makambako 30, with his wife Precious 28, out of curiosity to hear baby cries in the house tried both traditional and medical shots to have a child but to no avail until a renowned doctor told the couple that the husband was sterile.



The couple was tired of being in a 6 year childless marriage admiring other people’s children and buying dogs every month.





So Makambako, a member of the Tanzanian Police Force (Traffic Department), after calming his wife’s protests, hired his neighbour Evans Mastano 32, a fellow police officer in the country’s commercial city, to impregnate his wife and made it a secret.



Since Evans was already married and the father of two beautiful daughters, plus looked very much like Darius to the boot, the plan seemed good.





Makambako paid Mastano 2,000,000 Tanzanian Shillings (equivalent to K10,000 in the never appreciating Kwacha ) for the job and for three evenings a week, for 10 consecutive months in 2023.



Evans tried desperately, a total 75 different times, to impregnate his friend’s wife Precious, watching all the styles on YouTube but failed.





Reports say Precious, a nurse at a private clinic, had decided to get a three months’ vacation leave (March to June 2023), to dedicate her time to sleeping with her husband’s best friend and neighbour, in order to have her first child, but the man failed to impregnate her, despite the husband leaving them in bed the whole day, at most times.





When Precious failed to get pregnant for 10 months however, Makambako could not understand and insisted that Evans have a medical examination, which he did in January 2024.



The doctor’s pronouncement that Evans Mastano was also sterile, shocked everyone, except his wife, who was forced to confess that Evans was not the real father of her two children, but his cousin Edward!





“I was forced to secretly sleep with his first cousin for these two children, after realising that my husband could not impregnate me for two years,” Angela told the Dar-es-Salaam Today News.



Now Makamboko is suing Evans for breach of contract, in an effort to get his money back, but Evans refuses to give it back, because he says he did not guarantee conception, but only that he would give it an honest effort.



© February 19, 2025.

Zambian Brief