Targeting at “Machine Speed”: The AI Engine Behind the Iran Campaign



A new report from The Washington Post has pulled back the curtain on the most advanced intersection of artificial intelligence and kinetic warfare in history. According to three people familiar with the matter, the U.S. military is extensively leveraging the Maven Smart System—a massive data-mining and analysis platform built by Palantir Technologies—to coordinate the ongoing strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.

The system acts as a digital “central situation room,” processing petabytes of classified intelligence to provide real-time targeting packages that experts say operate far beyond the “speed of thought.”





The Cognitive Engine: A “Banned” Partnership



In a surreal twist of military necessity, the Post reports that the Maven system is currently powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI. This revelation comes just days after the Trump administration publicly “banned” Anthropic from government contracts due to a bitter dispute over safety guardrails and autonomous weapons. Despite the ban, military commanders have reportedly become so dependent on Claude’s ability to suggest precise coordinates and prioritize targets that the Pentagon is continuing to use the software while it “waits for a replacement.”





From Weeks to Minutes: The “Decision Compression”



The impact of Maven on the battlefield is most visible in the sheer scale of Operation Epic Fury. In the first 24 hours of the conflict, the U.S. and Israel struck roughly 1,000 targets—a feat that traditionally would have required weeks of manual planning by thousands of intelligence officers.

Through Maven, AI evaluates satellite imagery, signals intelligence, and even human communication records to identify vulnerabilities in the IRGC’s “kill chain” almost instantly. Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security noted that this enables targeting at “machine speed,” shifting the human role from planning to simply approving a pre-prioritized list of options.





The Logistics of Lethality



Maven’s role extends beyond just finding the enemy; it also manages the math of the mission. The system reportedly recommends specific weaponry for each strike by factoring in current stockpile levels and the past performance of munitions against similar targets.

It even uses automated reasoning to evaluate the legal grounds for a strike under international law before presenting the option to a human operator. This level of integration allowed one specialized unit within the 18th Airborne Corps to perform the analytical work of 2,000 staff members with a team of just 20 people.





The “Nationalization” of Tech



The reliance on Palantir and the illicit use of Claude have ignited a firestorm in Washington regarding the power of private tech companies. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has moved to mandate “any lawful use” clauses in all defense AI contracts, effectively stripping companies of their ability to impose ethical restrictions on the military.

As Palantir CEO Alex Karp recently suggested, the friction between Silicon Valley’s “guardrails” and the Pentagon’s operational needs could lead toward the “nationalization” of critical technologies, ensuring that the “Gatekeeper Doctrine” remains powered by the most capable algorithms available, regardless of corporate objections.