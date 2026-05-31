Trump Orders Revisions To Iran Deal Draft, Seeks Tougher Nuclear And Hormuz Terms





U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered negotiators to revise several key provisions in a draft agreement previously discussed between Washington and Tehran, according to a report by Axios citing U.S. administration officials.





Sources say Trump is pushing for stronger and more detailed commitments regarding Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that the current wording—which states only that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons—does not go far enough.





The White House is also believed to be seeking additional guarantees related to the Strait of Hormuz, including freedom of navigation, maritime security, and measures aimed at preventing future disruptions to global shipping through the strategic waterway.





The move highlights continuing divisions between the two sides despite reports of progress in recent negotiations. Iran has repeatedly signaled opposition to demands it views as undermining its sovereignty or strategic leverage.





Meanwhile, tensions remained high on the military front after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone allegedly operating near Iranian territory.





The latest developments suggest that a final agreement remains uncertain, with major disputes over nuclear restrictions, enriched uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz still unresolved.