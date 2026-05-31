South Africa To Roll Out Facial Recognition At Border Posts

South Africa will soon introduce a modern border management system. The initiative forms part of efforts to curb illegal migration, passport fraud, and corruption.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Border Management Authority Commissioner Mike Masiapato outlined the planned changes. He said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber will unveil the upgraded system later this year.

New Technology to Strengthen Border Security

According to Masiapato, the Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS) 2.0 will modernise border operations. The system will use facial recognition technology and electronic verification processes.

Officials expect the technology to improve traveller screening. In addition, it will help authorities identify undocumented individuals more effectively.

“The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Schreiber, will, as we go forward in the year, ultimately launch the EMCS 2.0,” he said.

“That is going to be the new system deployed at ports, which is going to use cameras for the basis of what we call facial recognition, to enable people to come through the country through electronic means and no longer just depending on passports.

“That is going to assist us in dealing with issues relating to passport utilisation, passport abuse, and the rest of the other issues regarding illegal migration in that particular instance.”

Drones and Body Cameras Target Corruption

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority continues to expand its surveillance capabilities. Masiapato revealed that drones already monitor border areas around the clock.

Furthermore, the agency plans to increase the use of body-worn cameras. Officials believe the devices will discourage corrupt behaviour and improve accountability.

“The issues relating to bodycams, we are looking at increasing the number so that we can be able to ensure that we also deal with that particular aspect in terms of ensuring that those within port who will attempt to be compromised by people without documentation will have to be effectively caught,” he said.

Masiapato stressed the need for integrity at all ports of entry. He said authorities want to eliminate opportunities for corruption within border facilities.

“So that we don’t deal with challenges in port and out of port. We need to be able to ensure that in port, we have a completely sanitised environment so that we can deal with possible corrupt activities.”