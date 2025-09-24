‘Tasila Lungu’ fakes abduction after fight with mother, Police catches her in the lie





A 12-YEAR-OLD Juvenile who faked her abduction story on September 14, has been caught in the lie after thorough Police investigation into the matter.





Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga has told TV Yatu in a statement that, on September 14, a report of suspected child trafficking was widely circulated in the media, prompting swift police action to ascertain circumstances under which the assertion may have occured.





“The said report alleged that a missing female juvenile, aged 12, had been found at a named orphanage in Lusaka West—Mothers Without Borders—where her name was allegedly changed to Tasila Lungu and that blood had been withdrawn from her for unknown purposes





“Upon receipt of this information, officers from the CPU immediately instituted investigations into the matter. The investigations involved interviewing the child, her parents, and orphanage authorities, as well as reviewing the sequence of events that led to her placement at the center,” Hamoonga states.





He says investigations have since revealed that the child fabricated the abduction story.





“The juvenile fabricated the story of abduction. She claimed to have been forced into a motor vehicle in a busy area but made no attempt to raise alarm, and no physical injuries consistent with abduction were observed.





“The name “Tasila Lungu” was never officially adopted but rather given to her informally as a nickname by staff at the orphanage due to a resemblance,” Hamoonga states.





He says blood tests conducted at Mothers without Borders were part of routine medical assessments required for all children admitted into the facility, not for any ulterior motives





“The girl gave inconsistent accounts of her circumstances both to her parents and to the orphanage, including falsely presenting herself as an orphan to secure admission.





“Her actions were influenced by a domestic dispute with her mother, which caused her to leave home. From the investigations conducted thus far, there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of child trafficking or ritual activity as earlier reported,” Hamoonga shares.