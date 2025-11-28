TASILA LUNGU’S ABSENCE LEADS PARLIAMENT TO DECLARE CHAWAMA SEAT VACANT

TASILA MWANSA LUNGU LOSES CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY SEAT AFTER SPEAKER DECLARES IT VACANT

Lusaka 28th November 2025

By Jack Makayi

Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Mwansa Lungu has lost her parliamentary seat after Speaker of the National Assembly. Nelly Mutti officially declared it vacant, citing prolonged and unexplained absence from the House.

The announcement, made in Parliament during Thursday’s afternoon sitting, brought an end to months of speculation and public debate surrounding Ms. Lungu’s continued absence following the death of her father, former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaker Cites Constitutional Obligations

In her ruling, Speaker Mutti said the National Assembly had exercised “maximum patience and procedural fairness,” noting that Ms. Lungu had repeatedly failed to return to Parliament or formally engage the Office of the Speaker within the timeframe she had been given.

“In accordance with standing orders and the constitutional, the Chawama Constituency seat is hereby declared vacant, “she said, drawing murmurs across the chamber .

The speaker explained that MPs are obligated to maintain active presence in the House unless granted official leave, adding that long-term absenteeism undermines the democratic rights of constituents.

Months of Absence

Ms. Lungu’s absence began early this year amid a prolonged and highly publicised legal dispute surrounding the repatriation and burial of her father’s remains in South Africa.



While she initially applied for compassionate leave, her continued absence extended beyond the period approved by Parliament.

A July directive from the Speaker had ordered her to report back to Parliament either within 14 days after the former president’s burial or within 14 days of the opening of the fifth session of the National Assembly—whichever came first.

Despite reminders, Ms. Lungu reportedly did not make contact or return to Lusaka for parliamentary duties.

Constituents Express Mixed Reactions

In Chawama, reactions were swift and divided.

Some residents welcomed the decision, arguing that the constituency had gone “too long without an MP,” leaving development projects stalled and community issues unattended.

“We sympathise with her situation, but we also need a functioning representative. Live has to go on,”said chand mulenga ,a market trader in John Howard.

Others, however, felt the decision lacked compassion.

“She was grieving her father under complicated circumstances. The government should have been more flexible, “said a resident who declined to be named.

Political Implications

The declaration of the seat as vacant paves the way for a by-election, which the Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to schedule within 90 days.

Political analysts say the race for Chawama—historically a competitive constituency—could reshape Lusaka’s political map.

The Patriotic Front (PF), Ms. Lungu’s party has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of using the situation to weaken the opposition, though no formal statement had been issued at press time.

No Immediate Response From Lungu

Efforts to reach Ms. Lungu or her representatives were unsuccessful.

Sources close to the family say she is still dealing with private family matters related to her late father’s estate and legal proceedings abroad.

