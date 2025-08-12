TASILA LUNGU’S LAWYER INSISTS HIS CLIENT IS NOT AFRAID OF RETURNING TO ZAMBIA TO FACE CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST HER





By Chamuka Shalubala



Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu’s legal representative, Makebi Zulu, has insisted that his client is not afraid of returning to Zambia to face corruption charges against her.





Mr. Zulu says none of the Lungu family members appearing before the courts are afraid of coming back, but that they will only do so after the burial procession of the late former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Zulu has stressed that the family’s priority for now is to give the former head of state a dignified send off, a process they continue to push for with the government, despite doubts about whether it will be realized.





He has further said that the family is not attempting to avoid court appearances and will make themselves available soon.





The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC has indicated that court proceedings against Ms. Lungu will resume once she completes her mourning period following the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu.



PHOENIX NEWS