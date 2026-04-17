‎TAYALI AND I HATED FOR SPEAKING FOR PEOPLE – UPND MP … in an audio chat MP Mabeta had with a UPND operative who revealed a stage-managed convention to elect alleged HH’s preferred candidates, that excluded him and Tayali



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‎‎An audio where Kankoyo member of parliament Heartson Mabeta (UPND) is heard talking to a UPND operative has emerged, with the latter indicating alleged stage-managing of the convention in order to elect individuals allegedly preferred by the President to the party’s national management committee, while depriving Mabeta and Transport minister Frank Tayali for constantly speaking for people to benefit from the black mountain.



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‎Mabeta said he and Tayali were hated for speaking for the people that leaders should learn to share the proceeds from the black mountains with the citizenry rather than being the only ones getting fat.



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‎But Information minister and UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said what mattered was the actions from the voters, when asked if President Hichilema had instructed the convention to elect the people he had handpicked for election to the NMC, against democratic tenets.



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‎In voice notes shared with Daily Revelation by sources in the UPND administration, Mabeta has been heard in about two conversations he had with a man, and a separate one with



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