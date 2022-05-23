TAYALI TO BE REMANDED UNTIL JUNE 2, 2022

By Scoop Reporter

THE matter in which Economic Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali is charged with defamation of the President today failed to take off and has been adjourned to next month as the Lukulu Magistrate Court has not yet received instruction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The matter has now been adjourned to June 2, 2022 and this means Tayali will now be remanded at a correctional facility in the area until June after the police denied him bond.