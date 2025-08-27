Taylor Swift annonces engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce after 2 years of dating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

The American popstar announced on Tuesday, August 26, in an Instagram post that she and the Kansas City Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end are engaged, writing in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post included several photos from the couple’s engagement, including a snap of Kelce down on one knee.

The music icon and football star have made headlines worldwide, as fans have eagerly enjoyed their appearances together over the past two years.

The pair began dating after Swift caught Kelce’s eye at one of her Eras Tour performances in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.