 EXPLAINER | TAZARA Revitalization Project: What You Must Know



The revitalisation of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority is the most significant transport and industrial policy development in Southern Africa this year. It sits at the intersection of Africa’s infrastructure deficits, China’s mineral security strategy, and the global race for green transition metals. This explainer outlines what was signed, what the numbers mean, the risks involved, and why global powers are watching the corridor closely.





The new TAZARA agreement covers a full structural overhaul of the 1,860 kilometre railway that links Kapiri Mposhi to Dar es Salaam. The package is valued at about USD 1.4 billion and places China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at the centre of a long concession period of about thirty years. Under this model, the operator will rehabilitate track, signalling systems, communications equipment, workshops, locomotives and wagons.





This trilateral deal involving China, Zambia and Tanzania shall inject USD 1.17 billion into heavy rehabilitation and USD 238 million into periodic maintenance to preserve commercial viability. This is the first major recapitalisation of the line since China funded and built it in the 1970s.





The expected capacity shift is substantial. TAZARA moved over one million tonnes of freight annually in its prime but collapsed to around one hundred thousand tonnes due to degraded infrastructure. The new concession targets 2.4 million tonnes a year once full rehabilitation is complete, with a long term ambition of five million tonnes as copper production expands in Zambia and eastern Congo.





Bloomberg notes that this level of throughput is commercially meaningful because it diversifies export routes away from dependence on the southern corridors.





Zambia is positioning the corridor as part of its wider industrialisation path. President Hakainde Hichilema told Premier Li Qiang that efficient transport is essential for agriculture, mining and energy development along the eastern axis.





He said no jobs will be lost in the transition and that the two hundred to three hundred workers being shifted to the concessionaire will receive full terminal benefits. His message was that the project must support communities along the line that have been economically stagnant for decades.





Local commerce collapsed when train frequency declined.



Tanzania sees the corridor as a strategic extension of its Indian Ocean gateway. Dar es Salaam Port has undergone expansions in the past five years but remained constrained by unreliable rail links. The package includes new locomotives, about seven hundred wagons, sixteen passenger coaches and a modern communication system.





Tanzanian officials describe the project as a commercial rebuild anchored on efficiency rather than nostalgia. Increased transit cargo is expected to lift port revenue and create new logistics clusters along the central corridor.





China’s motives are tied directly to mineral security. Zambia and Congo hold some of the world’s largest reserves of copper, cobalt and manganese used in electric vehicles and battery storage. China controls much of the processing capacity for these minerals and views TAZARA as a reliable route to secure supply chains.





Reuters reported this week that Beijing wants to demonstrate that Belt and Road assets can be restructured into commercially viable systems after a decade of criticism. Premier Li said in Lusaka that China is ready to “bolster cooperation and support Zambia’s modernisation drive,” signalling long term interest in the corridor.





The deal exposes a major tension in Africa’s development story. Global powers are investing heavily in transport routes that take minerals out of Africa but are reluctant to place processing plants, battery factories or higher level industrial facilities on African soil.





Southern Africa is attractive for its mineral wealth but is still missing large scale beneficiation investments. African economists warn that if transport improves without industrial policy enforcement, the region risks reinforcing a raw material export pattern.





Zambia wants value addition along the TAZARA belt, but the success of that ambition depends on policy consistency and investor appetite.





The geopolitics are unavoidable. Across the region, the United States and European Union are promoting the Lobito Corridor to move copper and cobalt to Atlantic ports. China’s revival of TAZARA provides a competing route to the Indian Ocean. Each corridor reflects the priorities of competing powers in the global economy.





Zambia and Tanzania sit between these visions and must extract the highest possible value from both. Rating agencies are watching because logistics corridors influence sovereign credit profiles, foreign direct investment, and growth projections.





There are risks too. Transparency will be critical. Concessions of this scale require clear revenue sharing models, safeguards against asset stripping, and protection against debt rollover pressures. Community impact assessments must be credible to avoid social conflict along the line.





Market analysts also warn that timelines must be realistic because delays can create political and financial strain. With a thirty year private operator model, regulatory oversight will be essential to prevent tariff manipulation or operational neglect.





What is clear is that the revitalised TAZARA sits at the heart of a new continental conversation on industrialisation, mineral strategy and infrastructure diplomacy. For Zambia and Tanzania it is a chance to restore an iconic corridor and reshape trade flows.





For China it is a hedge against competing Western backed routes. For Africa it raises the question of whether modern corridors will move minerals only, or also move the continent closer to building factories, battery plants and electric vehicle components at home.





This is the landscape against which the TAZARA revitalisation will be judged. The potential gains are large, but so are the expectations.



© The People’s Brief | Gathering —Goran Handya; Analysis —Ollus R. Ndomu & Francine Lilu