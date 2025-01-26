TEACHER, POLICE OFFICER FIGHT OVER A BEAUTIFUL LADY AT COURT



“Each one is claiming to be the owner of the child as they want to marry a lady”



There was drama at a named Local Court in Lusaka yesterday Friday when two men physically fought after they both claimed to have fathered a two-year-old child from a woman aged 26.





Ronald Mwanza, 31 a teacher by profession, and Wezi Lungu, aged 30 a police officer, could not control their anger when the court ordered that a DNA test should be conducted to ascertain who the biological father of the child was between the two men.



After the court’s ruling, Mwanza and Lungu both started demanding custody of the child saying DNA was a waste of time.





When they walked outside the courtroom they started exchanging blows, attracting the attention of other people within the court premises before the court clerk told them to leave the place.



The woman at the centre of the paternity puzzle was Royce Mutale a good looking nurse. In this matter, Mwanza sued Royce for reconciliation over paternity of a child.





Mwanza said three years ago, Royce, who was his girlfriend, informed him that she was pregnant for him and after a few weeks her relatives took her to his house so that he could take care of her since he was responsible for the pregnancy.





“I started staying with Royce at my house from the time she was two months pregnant to the time she gave birth. But after the birth of my child this man (Lungu) started claiming that the child was his and not mine. We used to fight whenever we met,” he said.



Lungu also claimed that Royce went to his house to inform him that she was carrying his child.



After the two gave their statements, the magistrate asked Royce to stand before the court and asked her to tell the court who the real father of her child was between the two men.





But Royce who was hesitant at first pointed at Lungu as the father of her child.



“Lungu is the father of the child. Yes, I was sleeping with both of them, but I think Lungu is the father. I told them both that I was pregnant for them, because I love both of them and I want them to marry me”, she said sending the court to laughter.