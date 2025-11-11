Teacher  Suspended After Allegedly Trying to Run Over Her Baby Daddy

Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson, a 37-year-old African American who was named 2025 Teacher of the Year at St. John’s High School in Charleston, South Carolina, has been placed on leave after allegedly attacking her child’s father and attempting to run him over during a custody exchange.

The incident took place on October 18 in a Walmart parking lot. Nelson reportedly confronted her child’s father and his girlfriend, and witnesses told police she tried to hit him with her car after a verbal argument escalated, according to the New York Post.

Police records indicate the father opened the passenger door of Nelson’s car to pick up their son when she allegedly began punching him repeatedly, causing him to fall. Investigators said surveillance footage showed Nelson driving directly toward him.

Nelson faces charges including third-degree assault and battery, domestic violence of a high aggravated nature, and unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm or willfully abandoning a child.

In her statement to police, Nelson claimed her child’s father attacked her and their son first. She said she walked to his car to photograph the license plate, at which point he allegedly knocked her to the ground. Footage reportedly shows Nelson leaning into his car before he pushed her down, after which she allegedly attacked him until bystanders intervened.

Authorities said Nelson left the scene with her son before police arrived. She later told investigators a friend had offered to speak to officers on her behalf.

Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt confirmed Nelson was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. “Because this is a personnel matter and an active investigation, the district cannot provide any additional details at this time,” he said.