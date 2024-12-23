Teacher who r@ped male student, 12, and got pregnant is sentenced to 25 years in jail

A Former Tennessee teacher has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple s£x crimes, including r@ping a 12-year-old boy in her home and getting pregnant.

Alissa McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher from Tipton County, admitted to charges related to five of her potential 21 victims.

Previously accused of assaulting a former student in 2021, McCommon pleaded guilty to r@pe, statutory r@pe, s£xual exploitation and solicitation of minors.

Circuit Court Judge Blake Neill imposed the sentence, with all charges running concurrently and no possibility of parole. McCommon will also be required to register as a violent s£x offender and is prohibited from contacting any of her victims.

According to WREG, the former Charger Academy educator built relationships with the preteens in her class by playing video games with them, following them on social media, and befriending their mothers, all while exploiting her position of authority.

McCommon, who is a mother of two, developed a strong attachment to one student, contacting him more than 200 times and sending explicit photos via Snapchat.

In one message, she threatened to take her life if he ended their relationship, according to the outlet.

Investigation into McCommon was initiated in 2021 and a mother also reported inappropriate texts from the teacher to her son in 2023.

McCommon was suspended from her position without pay on August 24, 2023, and arrested on September 8, 2023, following a 23-count indictment for multiple s£xual offences involving several students, according to Tipton County District Attorney Mark Davidson.

She was released on bond but was re-arrested less than a month later for violating her release conditions by contacting one of her victims.

During this time, McCommon also told one of the boys that she was pregnant with his child.

McCommon said she was ready to bring their alleged child into the world. DNA evidence further confirmed the former teacher’s claims that he was the father, according to WREG.

A judge later ruled that McCommon would have “no contact with the infant child.”

The victim’s mother said the newborn would not be influenced by its felony mother and that McCommon has to face her punishments.

“The innocent child will be loved and raised without your influence. There’s no amount of time they can give you that will equal what God will give you. You will burn in hell.”

Davidson applauded McCommon’s guilty plea and subsequent prison sentence.

“We are glad that we were able to achieve finality, certainty and closure for the victims and their families and the Tipton County community in this case.”