Teachers’ Union assigns five lawyers to defend Senanga teachers accused of assaulting a boy.

THE Secondary School Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) has assigned five lawyers to represent the teachers in Senanga who are accused of assaulting a 15-year-old pupil.





The union said the move is not optional but a duty to ensure that its members are protected and afforded their fundamental right to fair representation and due process.



In a statement, SESTUZ Public Relations and Information Officer, Christine Lungu, said the support should not be misconstrued as condoning any form of abuse against minors.



Ms Lungu said the union strongly upholds the rights, safety and dignity of every learner and rejects all forms of misconduct within the education system.



“However, we are equally firm in asserting that allegations alone must not be treated as proof of guilt. We are deeply concerned by the tone and nature of the public narrative, which appears increasingly sensationalised and risks prejudicing both the investigation and the reputations of the teachers involved,” she said.



Ms Lungu said a team of five dedicated lawyers, including the union’s General Secretary, Anthony Mukanda, will head to Senanga to ensure that justice is served.



“We therefore demand a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation, free from external pressure or media influence. Justice must be guided by facts, not speculation,” she said.



Ms Lungu added that the union will stand resolutely in defence of its members’ rights while continuing to advocate for a safe and accountable education environment for all.



“We call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint and responsibility and to allow due process to take its course,” she added.

(Mwebantu)