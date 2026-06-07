Tear gasses in Mazabuka as one of Gary Nkombo’s supporter allegedly faints trying to recover

POLICE FOILS NKOMBO’S CAMPAIGN LAUNCH



Police in Mazabuka blocked former Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo from launching his independent campaign on Sunday, dispersing supporters with teargas.





Nkombo, who resigned from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) due to internal conflicts, faces this incident just after UPND confirmed his departure following a widely circulated resignation letter.





While details prompting the police’s intervention remain unclear, online videos depict chaotic scenes among supporters at the planned launch.



No official statement from authorities was available by press time.