PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu has urged the Bemba people to continue smearing powder on their Ngoni counterparts during the mourning period for Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV as a sign of cultural kinship.





Speaking to ZANIS, the Bemba traditional leader encouraged his subjects to use the mourning period to express traditional cousinship bonds through the practice.





“Ifyofine mulebachita e ifyofine, pantu balatuchusha saana, ni chance yeni, mubachenjeshe [Continue doing what you are doing, because when it’s their turn, they trouble us a lot, this is your chance, deal with them],” Chitimukulu said.





He described himself as a close friend of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni and stressed that cultural expressions should remain within traditional norms.





The call follows a recent caution from Chief Madzimawe that the Ngoni practice of _chimbuya_, or traditional cousinship, has clear boundaries. Madzimawe said it is culturally inappropriate for children or young people to smear powder on elders.





His warning came after some Bemba mourners engaged in more aggressive expressions, including smearing white powder or mealie-meal, and temporarily restricting access to the Ngoni royal mourning house.



(Mwebantu)