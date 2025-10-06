TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ILLEGAL- Joseph Chirwa

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ILLEGAL-CHIRWA



Renowned Lusaka Lawyer, Joseph Chirwa has stated that the newly appointed Technical Committee to collect, gather opinions and draft the Constitution., was illegal.





He urged the State to formally withdraw the Draft Constitution amendments as contained in Bill 7 and tabled before Parliamentary.





Belwo is Joseph Chirwa’s Write Up



The so-called Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema is illegal and amounts to contemptuous conduct on the part of the President.





The Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila judgement is clear: withdraw Bill 7 and start afresh. You cannot appoint a Technical Committee to get submissions when Bill 7 is still active and on the floor of the National Assembly.





The Attorney-General should properly guide the President in order for him to avoid making contemptuous conduct and undermining the Constitutional Court.





The proper course is to withdraw Bill 7 in its entirety, appoint the Technical Committee, get views and consequently reintroduce the Bill if necessary.





The Technical Committee is also not representative enough. How can on earth can you have a Technical Committee without LAZ? Without the Council of Bishops? Without the Judiciary? Total misdirection and a comedy of errors.





We are yet again approaching the courts of law to stop this vandalism and delinquency to the rule of law and the constitution as this is a bedrock of our national values under Article 8 of the Constitution of Zambia.





We will not tire of taking this regime to court and if it means every week we will do so until it learns to respect the Constitution of Zambia.





The people of Zambia will judge the judiciary in this regard as they are watching.aw