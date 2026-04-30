TEHRAN DECLARES “VICTORY”, BUT WAR OF PRESSURE IS FAR FROM OVER



Iranian powerbroker Mohammad Ghalibaf has delivered what many observers are calling a full-throated “victory lap” for the regime, insisting that efforts by the United States and Israel to destabilize the country have fallen flat.

According to his remarks, Tehran’s air defenses held firm against external threats, while the state has preserved internal unity despite mounting tensions.





But behind the triumphal tone lies a warning: a new phase of confrontation is already underway. Ghalibaf pointed to intensifying economic pressure, the prospect of naval blockades, and political maneuvering particularly from Donald Trump as attempts to divide Iran’s leadership between hardliners and moderates.





His message was unequivocal. The only path forward, he argued, is absolute unity behind the Supreme Leader.

Any sign of division, he suggested, would play directly into the hands of Iran’s adversaries.



For now, Tehran projects strength but the pressure campaign is tightening.