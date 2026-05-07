TEHRAN’S STRAIT CRACKDOWN: NEW RULES, HEAVY FEES AND FULL CONTROL THREAT IN HORMUZ





Iran’s newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority has reportedly contacted shipping firms with stranded vessels in the Gulf, issuing a strict new set of rules for passage through the vital Strait of Hormuz.





According to the notice, ships seeking transit must now pay all fees in Iranian rials and provide financial guarantees through Iran’s own banking system. Countries accused of causing damage during recent conflict or those that imposed sanctions or froze Iranian assets abroad may be required to pay reparations in advance, while some could be barred entirely.





All maritime paperwork must refer to the waterway as the “Persian Gulf,” with non-compliance potentially leading to seizure of vessels and fines worth 20% of cargo value.





Ships must also follow Iranian-designated shipping lanes and obey military instructions. Israeli-flagged vessels, and any ships linked to Israeli ports, are explicitly banned from passage.





The move marks a sharp escalation in control over one of the world’s most strategic shipping chokepoints.