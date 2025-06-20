Telegram founder will leave his fortune of £17billion to the more than 106 children he has fathered.

The billionaire founder of messaging platform Telegram will leave his fortune of £17billion to the more than 106 children he has fathered.

Tech tycoon, Pavel Durov, 40, has six children with three different partners and is believed to have around 100 more after he donated sperm on a mass scale to dozens of couples in 12 different countries.

Durov has now revealed his plans to leave his fortune to all of his children.

In a recent interview with France’s Le Point magazine, the tech billionaire explained that there is no difference between the children he conceived naturally and those who came from donations.

‘They are all my children and will all have the same rights’, Mr. Durov said. ‘I don’t want them to tear each other apart after my death.’

But none of them will get any cash for 30 years, he revealed.

‘I want them to live like normal people, to build their lives on their own, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create – not to be dependent on a bank account’.

The billionaire first revealed that he had fathered several children via sperm donation last year after a Russian woman based in Switzerland claimed that he was the father to her three children.

Irina Bolgar, 44, claimed in Russian Forbes that Durov had fathered her daughter and two sons, born in St Petersburg in 2013, 2016, and 2017, and that they carry his name. She also posted pictures of herself and her children.

Mr Durov, whose messaging platform has over one billion monthly active users around the world, is worth £17billion.

Russian-born Durov is under judicial supervision in France after being investigated for alleged organised crime on Telegram.

Mr Durov, who is now based in Dubai, was detained and charged last year by French authorities amid an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraudulent transactions associated with his app.

In March, he denied any wrongdoing and returned to Dubai.