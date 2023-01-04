TELL HH THAT LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS…by voting for PF candidate in the forthcoming councilor by elections- Brian Mundubile

TELL HH THAT LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS

…by voting for PF candidate in the forthcoming councilor by elections

Lusaka…. Wednesday January 4, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

President Hakainde Hichilema should ask for forgiveness from the Zambians, he should go back to the people and say I thought talking and working are the same thing, Hon Brian Mundubile has said.

The PF presidential hopeful said Zambians are Christians who can accept the President’s apology as long as he owns up and apologizes.

The Mporokoso Lawmaker stressed the need for the Head of State to also apologize to former president Edgar Lungu who he heavily criticized prior to 2021 elections.

He said Zambians are fed up with the UPND.

Hon Mundubile was speaking when he drummed up support for Kashikishi ward PF candidate Aston Chansa in Nsama district, Northern Province.

“When work becomes too tough give it to the people who can work, move from the steering we put someone else. You love PF because of the way we looked after you when we were in government… after realizing that Zambians have seen through their lies, they have resorted to stealing votes. Zambians are fed up with UPND,” he said

“We know that the only way UPND can win is through violence, they have been stealing votes using violence.”

Hon Mundubile, who reminded the residents that PF is a pro-poor party said UPND has shown that they can’t work for the poor.

He tipped Zambians that UPND will not reduce the price of mealie meal and fertilizer.

“When we say Power belongs to the People we know that some people may not understand what we are saying. The power to install leaders is in your hands, your voters card holds that power. Now what is shocking is that you find that in some places some of you people are complaining that fertilizer and mealie meal prices are high but when voting you agree with how government is running the affairs of the country by voting for UPND,” he said.

“Use your vote to tell UPND and HH that because you lied about mealie meal, fuel, fertilizer and lack of medicines in hospitals we are not voting for you. Unless you’re buying mealie at k50 fertilizer at k250 and you have medicine in hospital then you can vote for UPND candidate. Even if you’re UPND vote for a PF candidate to send a message that you’re not happy with the many unfulfilled promises.”

And Hon Mundubile advised the candidate to not be like President Hichilema who promised a lot of things to the Zambians which he has failed to achieve.

Meanwhile, Mr Chansa said he will work with the PF leadership in bringing development to Kashikishi ward.