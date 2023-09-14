TELL US THE AREAS WHERE THE COST OF LIVING HAS REDUCED WITH K34 WE ALSO WANT TO GO THERE.

Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri shares…

Unfortunately so much has been said about Lungu returning back into politics no one is understanding why Lungu seems not wanting to give up on politics.

There has been consistent persecution and mockery of Lungu’s family and Friends by the current govt. They are forgetting the human side of Edger Lungu. He has people he feels like he can fight for. His people are being arrested everyday on political hate . Whatever is happening in the country right now has the potential to cause confusion in the country, When this topic is brought to public attention, praise singers will always respond in relation to how HH was arrested when he was opposition, But my question when are we going to heal?

Chikanga Mandela who stayed 27 years in prison forgave colonial masters, what more President HH who stayed there for 127 days? Why is he not forgiving and making peace? What we need is peace, stop fighting each other, At this point Zambian politics are becoming more scary. As it stands Lungu is willing to take a bullet for his people who have been loyal to him since the time he left power. You maybe thinking that when Lungu lost power then he lost everyone from the look of things Lungu still has a good % of sympathisers who wouldn’t want him to be hurt in any way.

Don’t say that when he returns back into politics he will regret, he may regret or not regret. Any plot against him may lead to so much tension amongst people of different political parties. If UPND was performing according to people’s expectations, any move against ECL would be justifiable but as it stands UPND has done nothing to justify any action that it might use to justify their actions against the former president.

Truth is that even if ECL was to decide to come back to politics today nothing would happen to him. There is literally nothing that would justify the current govt to keep doing whatever they are doing against its opposition .If we were to rate UPND’s performance, we would say it’s a govt that has succeeded to use the employment of teachers and nurses to gain political mileage otherwise rest vinasilila muma campaigns. It’s fun to see how UPND govt is performing better on Facebook than it is performing on the ground Lol

Some weeks ago we saw posts on Facebook showing the commencement of the LUSAKA NDOLA dual carriageway, there is nothing happening anywhere. UPND sometimes behaves like a social media Govt. They enjoy Facebook likes than reality. It is behaving like our social media celebrities who are living a fake life on social media at the same time sleeping hungry in their homes.