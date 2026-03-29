SEAN TEMBO SEEKS OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT IN INSULTING LANGUAGE CASE

TEMBO SEEKS OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT IN INSULTING LANGUAGE CASE



THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has adjourned a matter in which opposition leader, Sean Tembo is facing two counts of using insulting language after the defence indicated intentions to pursue an alternative dispute resolution process.





The matter, originally before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, came up for mention and status update before Acting Chief Resident Magistrate, Ireen Wishimanga.





The accused who is Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President was not present in court but was represented by his lawyer.



The Court heard that the defence has formally written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking a possible settlement through alternative dispute resolution.





Magistrate Wishimanga subsequently adjourned the matter to April 16, 2026 for a status report.



Particulars of the offence are that Tembo aged 46 years faces two counts of use of insulting language.





In the first count, it is alleged that on August 27, 2023 in Lusaka, Tembo uttered remarks referring to President Hakainde Hichilema in a manner alleged to have been likely to provoke a breach of peace.





In the second count, it is alleged that on October 17, 2023, Tembo used insulting language directed at Abel Mashowo, words said to have been likely to provoke him to break the law or commit an offence.





The case is expected to return to court next month pending feedback on the proposed settlement discussions.



Zanis