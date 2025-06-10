Tems, Doja Cat, J Balvin to Headline 2025 FIFA Club World Halftime Show

Hitmakers Tems, Doja Cat, and J Balvin have been announced as headline performers at the halftime show at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It would be the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition.

Sources say the show is produced in collaboration with the non-profit Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to support education efforts for children.

The FIFA Club World Cup would start June 14 at venues across the United States.

Doja Cat released her Scarlet album in 2023 and also performed at the Academy Awards ceremony. Tems, on the other hand, released her debut album, Born in the Wild, last year.

Prior to this, her inspiring single Me & U attained Gold certification in Switzerland after selling more than 15,000 digital copies.

Before this new milestone, Me & You, released on October 5, 2023, was ranked Most Inspirational Song At 2024 BET and also grabbed the Best Gospel/Inspirational award.

Me & U is described as a song that delves into the depths of self-discovery. Applying her translucent voice, the rendition has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The tune reached No. 34 on the UK singles chart and was also featured on former US President Obama’s 2023 playlist.