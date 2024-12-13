TEMWA CHAWINGA CALLS FOR STRONGER SUPPORT FOR MALAWI WOMEN’S FOOTBALL, URGES FA TO FOLLOW ZAMBIA’S LEAD ⚽🇲🇼

Temwa Chawinga, the vice captain of Malawi’s Women’s National Football Team and star player for Kansas City Current, is calling for more support and better organization of women’s football in Malawi. Speaking to Goal Malawi, Temwa passionately urged the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to look to Zambia’s model for inspiration when it comes to supporting and developing women’s football. 🌍💪

Temwa expressed her deep appreciation for the warm welcome from Malawians but didn’t shy away from voicing her concerns about the current state of women’s football in the country. She noted that female players are often not given the same level of support and resources as their male counterparts. 💔⚽

“I truly wanted to come and play, but I didn’t because I was protesting the lack of involvement in FIFA-recognized tournaments,” Temwa shared. “As women, we don’t get the same support in terms of resources as men, and that’s something that needs to change.” She added that the lack of opportunities limits the growth and exposure of female players, which can be detrimental to their careers. 🚫🏆

Drawing comparisons to Zambia’s impressive strides in women’s football, Temwa emphasized how the Zambian Football Association (FAZ) has created a robust framework for supporting their women’s team. “Look at how Zambia is doing. Their women’s team is not only well-supported, but they also compete in all FIFA tournaments. That’s the kind of exposure we need to grow and succeed internationally,” she said.

Zambia’s success on the global stage has been attributed to their consistent participation in top-tier competitions, which has helped produce numerous professional players. Temwa believes that this exposure is crucial for the development of women’s football in Malawi. 🌍🔥

She urged FAM to take a page from FAZ’s playbook and provide the same level of support for Malawi’s women’s football. “If we want to see professional players coming out of Malawi, we need to invest in exposure. These international tournaments offer a platform that can make a real difference,” Temwa emphasized.

Follow Zed Sport for the latest sports news and updates.

ImageCredit:Faz